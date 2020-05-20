The NC State men’s and women’s golf teams both had their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite missing out on its last few tournaments, both teams had some special performances in the fall and spring. These are the top five moments from its 2019-2020 season.
5. Women’s golf secures top-10 finish in Wilmington
To close out the fall season, women’s golf tied its best performance of the season with a ninth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington. With a combined score of 18 over par, NC State had its lowest score of the fall season.
The biggest surprise of the weekend was the play of sophomore Lea Klimentova, as she led the way at three over par and a tie for 13th place. She was the first player to secure a top-20 finish at the time, and it was the highest finish of her young Wolfpack career.
4. Benjamin Shipp finishes second, men’s golf takes seventh in Myrtle Beach
In what would turn out to be its last tournament of the season, NC State took seventh place out of 15 teams at the General Hackler Championship at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Senior Benjamin Shipp was the all-star performer once again for NC State, finishing in second place with a score of 6 under par after three rounds. It was his fifth top-10 finish of the year. The next two finishers for NC State were graduate Brett McLamb and junior Easton Paxton finishing 36th and 48th, respectively.
3. Monika Hartl takes second place in Puerto Rico
Women’s golf’s travels took it to Rio Mar, Puerto Rico to play in the Lady Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University. After opening with a score of 73 in the first round, junior Monika Hartl excelled in the last two rounds with scores of 68 and 67 to finish as the runner-up.
This was a career-best performance for Hartl and her second top-10 finish of her career. In her final round of 67, the Germany native did not drop a shot the whole day.
2. Benjamin Shipp posts third-best score in NC State history
During the weekend of October 12-13, men’s golf competed in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Finishing in second place, just two shots off the lead, was Shipp at 13 under par.
Shipp came out of the gates firing, shooting 65 on the first day followed by a 71 then a bogey-free round of 67 to end the tournament. Thirteen under par tied his best 54-hole score of his college career and is the third-best score ever by a Wolfpack golfer.
1. Men’s golf takes first place at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate
The weekend of October 5-6, men’s golf secured its only win of the season, which was played at its home course, Lonnie Poole. After being in second place after the first day, NC State shot a combined score of 8 under par in the final round to get to 22 under par and win the tournament by four shots.
Senior Christian Salzer finished second overall individually to lead the way for NC State with a score of 12 under par. In the final round the Sumter, South Carolina native made five birdies. Shipp and freshman Max Steinlechner were also key performers both finishing in the top 10.