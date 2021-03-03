The NC State softball team will return to ACC play this weekend with a four-game series against Georgia Tech starting Friday, March 5, with a doubleheader Saturday and the finale Sunday.
This past weekend, NC State (8-2, 4-2 ACC) had a successful series against Gardner-Webb, sweeping all four games and outsourcing the Runnin’ Bulldogs 25-1. The Pack currently sits at fourth in the conference.
Georgia Tech (5-10, 0-6 ACC), on the other hand, has struggled so far this season in ACC play, sitting at the bottom of the conference and losing all six games against conference opponents, in addition to its 10-game losing streak.
For Georgia Tech’s offense, first baseman Tricia Awald and second baseman Breanna Roper will both be players the Pack needs to look out for. Awald leads Georgia Tech in batting average (.429) and is third in the ACC for home runs (4). Roper is eighth in the ACC for runs and leads the team with 10. Outfielder Crosby Huckabay is another name to look out for, as she is second highest for Georgia Tech in both hits (15) and batting average (.405).
Pitcher Blake Neleman has a record of 3-2 this season and an ERA of 3.40, the best on the team. Neleman is also sixth in the ACC in strikeouts with 38. However, outside of Neleman, there isn’t much to say for Georgia Tech’s pitching staff or defense.
Between redshirt senior pitcher Abby Trahan, who has a 4-1 record, and redshirt sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester, who has an ERA of 1.38, the Pack’s staff in the circle is one to look out for. Additionally, with three players already hitting three home runs this season, NC State’s offense just adds to how dangerous this team can be.
NC State has shown that it can dominate the field and the scoreboard. With the momentum that the Pack has from last weekend’s series against Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech shouldn’t put the home team through too much of a struggle.
NC State will play the first of four games this weekend against Georgia Tech at Dail Softball Stadium on Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.