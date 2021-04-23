The NC State baseball team defeated the No. 22 Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 at home on Friday, April 23. The series opener featured a combined effort on the mound by freshman right-hander Sam Highfill (6.2 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 6 K) and junior lefty Evan Justice (2.1 IP, ER, 2 H, 4 K).
The Wolfpack (17-13, 10-12 ACC) sent out Highfill to combat left-handed pitcher Peyton Alford of the Hokies (21-13, 15-10 ACC). The two starters traded 1-2-3 innings in the first and second before Virginia Tech mustered the first scoring threat in the top of the third.
The Hokies set themselves up to score by putting runners on second and third in both the third and fourth, but were unable to cash in on either chance. In fact, it was Alford that surrendered the first run of the game. After retiring the Pack in order in the third, the southpaw gave up a solo shot to right to junior first baseman Austin Murr (2-4, HR, RBI) to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
“For Murr to not just be able to put us up on the board, but how he hit the ball; the ball was just a rocket,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “Sometimes you get a run out of it and sometimes it gives you a plus on the emotional boost side.”
NC State also put two runners in scoring position with two outs later in the frame, but fared no better than Virginia Tech as junior right fielder Devonte Brown (0-4, 2 K) struck out to strand the pair and end the inning. This accounted for Alford’s third of eight total punchouts. Highfill and Alford once again traded similar innings in the fifth and sixth, but this time around the pair of pitchers were both quelling offensive opportunities.
“It’s awesome,” Highfill said of the defense behind him. “I go out there and I’m not afraid to let the other team put the ball in play, because I know those guys have my back, and they’re going to make a lot of plays for me.”
The two squads combined for four runners left on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but that did not stop the Pack from putting another run across home plate. With two outs and junior left fielder Jonny Butler (1-2, BB) on second base, sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik (1-3, 2B) hit a sharp grounder to third that looked like out three, but an errant throw allowed Butler to score from second. Mensik was tagged out trying to advance to second to end the inning.
Despite holding the lead, Highfill was the first of the two starters to exit the game. The righty was unable to see out the top of the seventh, as a two-out, 11-pitch at-bat ending in a hit by pitch spelled the end of his night after 109 pitches thrown.
“Sam was outstanding, he was unbelievable,” Avent said. “Sam matched [Alford] pitch for pitch, and that’s a good offensive team over there in that other dugout. I thought Sam was unbelievable tonight, and obviously Justice came in and was outstanding.”
Justice entered in the relief, immediately giving up a ground-rule double to set up another two-on, two-out situation, but a running catch by Brown sustained the shutout and ended the frame.
The Hokies made one last push with a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Second baseman Cade Swisher absorbed the 0-1 pitch from Justice to put pinch-runner Carson Jones on first. Jones then scored on an RBI double by catcher Dayne Leonard, but that was the end of the rally as Justice notched his fourth strikeout to secure the win.
The Pack looks to clinch the series against the Hokies on Saturday, April 23 at Doak Field for its #STRIKEOUTALS game. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m. and the game will be aired on the ACC Network.