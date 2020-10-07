The NC State men’s soccer team is still looking for its first win of the season in its home opener, Friday at 8 p.m. against Duke.
The Wolfpack (0-2, 0-2 ACC) already had a previous matchup with the Blue Devils (1-2, 1-1 ACC) this season, which saw Duke score the winning goal in the second half of extra time. It will also be looking to bounce back from its previous match, a 4-1 loss at No. 1 Wake Forest Oct. 3.
Given that NC State has been outscored 5-1 so far this season, the Pack will look to improve on the goal-scoring front. The lone NC State goal scored this season was a rebound scored by junior defender Alex Bautista off a penalty kick taken by redshirt sophomore midfielder AJ Seals against Wake Forest.
This lack of scoring matches the lack of shooting quality. NC State only mustered one shot on goal out of nine shots taken in its previous match against Duke.
A few names are in the conversation as to whose play will boost the Pack’s offensive production. Freshman forward Pau Palacin produced the only shot on goal against Duke last time, but Seals and freshman midfielder Tal Segev have also been key parts of the attack in this young season.
Nick Pariano scored the game-winner for Duke in the previous matchup, but six different Duke players took shots in that match, so their goals could come from practically anyone on the pitch.
Pariano’s goal to beat the Wolfpack was also the only shot on goal by the Blue Devils, so Duke also had a somewhat sporadic attack in that match. The Wolfpack’s goalkeeper, redshirt junior Leon Krapf, will be looking to stifle the Duke attack altogether and prevent another close loss.
The matchup, which looks to be pretty even, will take place Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. No fans will be allowed at Dail Soccer Field, but the game will be available on the ACC Network.