Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett looks forward to a new season for NC State baseball, bringing back the energy he left at the plate when he hit in the game-winning run against North Carolina A&T in March of 2020, just before COVID-19 hit.
“It was a surreal moment,” Jarrett said at media day on Wednesday, Feb. 17. “You know, that was my first walk-off hit ever. It was something like you dream about…”
As he looks forward to getting back out on the field and competing, Jarrett said he intends to build upon his record after finishing with a .333 batting average, 15 hits, 15 RBIs and two home runs last season.
“I'm just happy to be back out here and excited to start this new season,” Jarrett said. “But also, I was thankful that, I mean, that's how it ended last year. I can't be disappointed or sad about that.”
Last year’s season was certainly difficult due to the abrupt end, but what really hit home for Jarrett was not seeing his teammates on a daily basis.
“The hardest part was not being around my teammates for such a long period of time,” Jarrett said. “Honestly, that was almost harder than not seeing the season finish.”
Despite the pandemic, Jarrett kept a strong focus on his game. When asked about what he’s been working on in the offseason, Jarrett identified two areas where he’s devoted extra time and attention.
“For me, offensively, I would say plate discipline, so swinging at the right pitches, identifying the pitches as early as I can,” Jarrett said. “And defensively, just continue to get more consistent with the glove.”
Now, with the team back together and gearing up for opening weekend, the junior is looking forward to helping lead his younger teammates through a season like never before.
“We got a good feeling with a bunch of older guys who are leading the way for the new guys, who are kind of still wide-eyed and don't know what to expect,” Jarrett said.
With only four nonconference games before jumping straight into ACC play, the help of a veteran lineup certainly might factor into the Pack’s preparation.
“Having these old guys, we kind of know what to expect right off the bat,” Jarrett said. “Whereas, we don’t have three or four weeks to kind of feel around and play some nonconference games and get comfortable.”
As a veteran himself, Jarrett heads into the new season, ready to take on the challenges thrown his way.
“And right now, I feel confident,” Jarrett said. “I couldn’t feel better going into opening weekend, honestly for myself.”
We have all learned that nothing is promised, and Jarrett understands how important it is to value the moment and play every game like it could be your last.
“Yeah, speaking for myself, first of all, I don't want to ever take this game for granted again…” Jarrett said.