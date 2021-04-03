The NC State track and field team sent 19 members to the Virginia Invite Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. The men’s team was able to secure five podium finishes, including four first-place finishes.
Junior Kayla Beasley placed seventh and ninth in the women’s hammer and women’s discus events, respectively, earning a personal best of 42.77 meters in the hammer event. Sophomore Jirah Sidberry placed 14th with a personal best of 5.55 meters in the women’s long jump event, and senior Michelle Cobb placed 15th with a season best of 5.49 meters in the same event.
The men’s field team secured one podium finish with senior Von Douglas recording a personal best of 7.58 meters in the men’s long jump event, earning him first place. Sophomore Chris Alexander also recorded a personal best of 7.28 meters in that event and placed fourth with junior Cameron Murray right behind him in fifth with 7.26 meters.
The women’s track team was unable to secure any podium finishes. Freshman Mia D’Ambrosio secured ninth place in the women’s 200-meter with a season-best time of 24.51, with graduate student Brandi Hughes placing 20th with a time of 26.19 in the same event. Sophomore Caroline Lewis placed 13th in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:00.10. Freshman Imunique Archie recorded a time of 12.41 in the 100-meter race, earning her 11th place.
Sophomore Akira Rhodes placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdle race with a time of 13.65, while Hughes recorded a personal best time of 14.03, which earned her seventh place in the same event. The women’s 4x100 relay team, Archie, Ambrosio, senior Alexis Postell and Rhodes, earned fourth place with a time of 46.49. The 4x400 relay team earned fourth place with a time of 3:56.93.
The men’s track team recorded four podium finishes. Graduate student Cravont Charleston secured first place in the 200-meter event with a time of 20.94, with redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy coming in fifth with a time of 21.75 in the same event. Junior Alan Alvarez had a time of 10.64 in the 100-meter race, earning him third place. Murray secured first place in the 110-meter hurdles event with a time of 14.50.
The men’s 4x100 relay team, Alvarez, Dowdy, sophomore Alex Lang and Murray, earned first place with a time of 40.43. Alvarez, Charleston, Douglas and Dowdy came in fourth place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:23:71.
The Pack will compete again beginning on Friday, April 9 at the Duke Invite in Durham.