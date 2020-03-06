The No. 5 NC State women’s tennis team got back on track with a 7-0 win over Virginia Tech Friday afternoon. While the Wolfpack has had a good season, this win was big for a team coming off a loss against Virginia. Additionally, it was a good start to the weekend for Wolfpack as this was just the first of two road ACC matches.
NC State started off in familiar territory with a doubles point to give them the early momentum. For the first time this season, the No. 2 duo of senior Anna Rogers and sophomore Alana Smith had a match go unfinished (4-5). Instead, the point came off the wins from the No. 21 duo of junior Jaeda Daniels and senior Adriana Reami (6-1) and freshman Lana Mavor and junior Liz Norman (6-4).
The Wolfpack rode the momentum of the doubles point all the way through singles play. Norman started off the singles matches with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win to give NC State a 2-0 lead. The No. 32 Rogers was the next to win her singles match 6-1, 6-3. The match was clinched shortly after by No. 22 Alana Smith (6-3, 6-3). Daniels won her match 6-4, 6-0 and junior Lexi Keberle won her match (6-1, 6-4) to give the Pack a 6-0 lead and a chance at shutting out Virginia Tech.
Reami clinched the shutout win for the Wolfpack but it wasn’t easy. After dropping the first set 3-6, she came back and won the second 7-5 to set up a third set tiebreaker. Early on in the tiebreaker, things were back and forth, but Reami came through to win 10-5. This win gave the Wolfpack its first shutout ACC win since it beat Pittsburgh 7-0 on March 29, 2019.
Next up, the Wolfpack will travel to Clemson, South Carolina to take on No. 42 Clemson on Sunday, March 8. It will hope to win back to back games to stay within one game of No.1 ranked UNC and No. 11 ranked Duke, which currently sit tied atop the ACC standings.