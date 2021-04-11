The NC State baseball team completed the road sweep of Boston College with a 7-0 win Sunday, April 11. The win moves the Wolfpack to 8-0 on the road this season.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen (9 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 4 BB) was dominant on Sunday, throwing a complete-game shutout. This was a career high in innings pitched in a game and he is now the third NC State pitcher to go the distance this season. With the great outing, Willadsen moves to 3-0 on the year.
Offensively, NC State finished with eight hits on the day and scored all of its runs in the seventh inning or later. Junior left fielder Jonny Butler (2-4,) and sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (2-5, 3 RBI) each had two hits to lead the team.
Boston College starting pitcher Alex Stiegler kept the Wolfpack bats off balance for six innings, but it was late in the game when NC State woke up offensively.
The Wolfpack opened the scoring in the seventh inning when sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik (0-3, RBI) executed a safety squeeze bunt to score Butler.
T7 | SAFETY SQUEEZE! Butler leads off with his second double of the day and Tatum legs it out for a one-out bunt single, then Mensik brings Butler home with the squeeze bunt.NCSU 1, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/aUaAxMU3t7— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 11, 2021
NC State continued to pour it on in the eighth inning when freshman shortstop Jose Torres (1-3, 3 RBI) came up big for his team. With the bases loaded, Torres ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line to give his team the 4-0 lead.
The Wolfpack bats came through with some more insurance runs the same way it did in the eighth inning. This time Tresh cleared the bases with a double to left-center field to give his team the 7-0 lead.
NC State will be back in action on Wednesday, April 14 for a nonconference home game against North Carolina A&T. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the game being streamed on the ACC Network Extra online. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates from Doak Field.