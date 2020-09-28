The NC State football team fell to 1-1 (1-1 ACC) on Saturday thanks to a 45-24 dragging at the hands of Virginia Tech. The loss spoiled much of the optimism garnered in the Wake Forest victory, with major takeaways in the following areas:
Third down struggles
After converting around 50% of its third downs last week, that percentage fell to just 31% against Virginia Tech. While this is largely due to Hockman's struggles, at some point one has to question the playcalling. Passing on third and medium may be conventional wisdom but this team's bread and butter is its rushing attack, so put some faith in it. A rush that comes up just shy of a first down beats an interception thrown, any day.
Regardless of the method, NC State has to move the ball further down the field if only to play the field position game. On Virginia Tech's first three drives, the team started at its 25, its 36 and State's 33. It scored 17 points. On Virginia Tech's next three drives, it started at its 15, 8 and 31, and punted three times. The offense has to help out the defense.
Offense goes as far as its line
NC State’s offensive woes began with the line in both aspects of the game. In the passing attack, the team let up six total sacks along with five quarterback hurries, while the Hokies recorded seven tackles for loss and limited the Wolfpack to 3.3 yards per carry. While junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore running back Zonovan Knight both had good games, they weren't as explosive as they were against Wake Forest and that comes down to the men in front of them. If NC State is going to win games, it needs its offense clicking on all cylinders each week, starting with its offensive line. The unit is too experienced, too talented and too important not to show up every week.
Discipline a problem in back-to-back weeks
At 44th, the Wolfpack is far from the bottom of the country in penalties committed, but that isn’t the only measure of discipline, particularly on the defensive side of the field. In two straight games, the Wolfpack has had issues holding its edge, and against Virginia Tech, the team’s run fits were sorely lacking at times. Issues like these fall at the feet of the coaching staff, which is going to have to do a much better job of getting this team ready to play.
Key contributors’ absences hurt
Junior safety Tanner Ingle went down with an injury just two snaps into the new season last week against Wake Forest, while redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson exited the game during the second half. Doeren played down Wilson’s injury by alluding to cramping concerns, but he and Ingle couldn’t go against Virginia Tech, meaning NC State would be without two of its top tacklers from last season. The Wolfpack immediately missed the duo as Virginia Tech gashed its weak side early and often to the tune of 314 rushing yards.
The hits keep coming as junior cornerback Teshaun Smith is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford, who started at free safety for Ingle, also had to leave Saturday's game. According to Doeren, he's day to day with a lingering shoulder injury, but Ashford isn't listed on this week's depth chart. Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin, playing for Ashford, had a scary-looking injury that required hospitalization with a hip injury, but Martin has been released from the hospital and was with the team for meetings this week.
Devin Leary takes his job back
In the lead-up to Saturday, Doeren refused to name redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman as NC State’s starter, and it’s no surprise why in hindsight. It’s curious though, why Hockman received so many chances. Drives that stalled, multiple interceptions thrown and even that wasn’t enough to get him pulled. Whether they were trying to give Hockman each and every chance to deliver or were attempting to avoid bringing Leary back so quickly, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary separated himself from Hockman once he took the field. Each throwing 16 balls and giving up three sacks, Leary did it without a sub-50% completion rate and added a touchdown toss into the mix. Barring unforeseen circumstances, that’ll snuff out whatever quarterback controversy may have been forming.