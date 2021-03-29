The NC State baseball team won its third consecutive game on Monday, March 29 after the game, previously scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to lightning in the eighth inning. The game was set to resume on Sunday but was pushed back again due to weather.
The decisive 6-1 Wolfpack (7-9, 3-8 ACC) victory over No. 11 North Carolina could mark a turning point for State after a rough start to the season.
The Pack seized an early 2-0 lead over the Tar Heels (13-8, 8-6 ACC) in the top of the second inning. Junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) willed a two-run homer over the fence in right center field, his third of the season.
NCSU 2, UNC 0
The Wolfpack extended its lead to 3-0 in the third when junior first baseman Austin Murr (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) hit a leadoff triple to put himself in scoring position. Sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (2-4, BB) immediately drove him home as UNC first baseman Brett Centracchio was unable to handle McDonough’s hard-hit grounder, resulting in the center fielder reaching first on an error.
From there, the Tar Heels made a pitching change to bring left-hander Shawn Rapp into the ballgame. Rapp notched a pair of strikeouts to end the frame.
NC State was not as effective in the next few innings, leaving five runners on base between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Tar Heels jumped at the opportunity to close the gap as freshman right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill (7.0 IP, ER, 4 K) surrendered a two-out dinger to North Carolina left fielder Angel Zarate in the bottom of the sixth, his first run surrendered of the game. After walking the next batter, Highfill was able to recover and get out of the inning and retain the Pack’s 3-1 lead.
The Wolfpack increased its lead back to three runs in the next frame. After two one-out singles, junior left fielder Jonny Butler (1-5, 3 K) struck out, and State was in danger of stranding two more baserunners without scoring. Freshman shortstop Jose Torres (1-5, K) found a way to capitalize on the scoring chance, as his fielder’s choice allowed McDonough to exhibit some clever baserunning, catching the Tar Heels off guard and scoring from second base.
After Highfill took care of business again after the seventh inning stretch, NC State added two more runs to its lead in a two-out rally. Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett (0-4, R) scorched another hard grounder to first base that got past first baseman Jake Holtzapple, letting Jarrett reach base on the error. Murr then drove Jarrett by blasting a two-run shot to right field, making the scoreline 6-1 in favor of the Pack.
NCSU 6, UNC 1
Not long after McDonough flew out to center to end the top of the eighth, the game was postponed due to lightning in the area.
Upon resumption of the game, freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Willadson (2.0 IP, 0 ER) took the mound to finish out the game. Willadson threw well, allowing only one baserunner through two innings to see the Wolfpack to victory.
NC State’s series with North Carolina continues directly after the completion of this game. The game is available on ACC Network Extra.