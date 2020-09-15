After some uncertainty, the NFL began its season on Thursday, Sept. 10 and extended into the weekend with plenty of Pack Pros seeing action across the week. Let's take a look and see how some players performed in their first games of the season.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson put up impressive numbers in the first week of his ninth NFL season while leading his team to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson put up a stunning 89% completion percentage in the win, good for the third-highest percentage in a single game in NFL history (minimum 35 attempts), while averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. He recorded 322 passing yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s victory, throwing for two touchdowns before even throwing an incompletion.
Wilson also became the second player in NFL history with at least 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards, with stats just below Hall of Famer Steve Young.
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Rivers had a rocky start in his Colts debut, completing 36 of 46 passes for 363 total yards, including one touchdown and two interceptions, resulting in a 27-20 upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The second interception came in the fourth quarter, killing the Colts late rally and giving Jacksonville an upset win. This evoked some of Rivers’ poor play last season.
His lone touchdown came on an 8-yard pass in the second quarter to another Pack Pro, Nyheim Hines.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines was a bright spot for the Colts in their loss to the Jaguars last week, picking up both of the team’s touchdowns for 14 of their 20 points.
He is now expected to move into the No. 2 running back position, behind fellow teammate Jonathan Taylor, after losing starting running back Marlon Mack to a torn Achilles. It is now a possibility that Hines will be receiving the vast majority of receptions on passing downs for Indianapolis after his strong showing in week one.
For fantasy football players, Hines is definitely a good option to pick up on waivers if available after this week.
Germaine Pratt, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals
With 12 total tackles, including seven solo tackles in week one, Pratt has once again emerged as a premier leader of the Bengals linebacker corps, where he will continue to play an important role in their defense. Pratt logged 54 snaps on defense and another 16 on special teams in Cincinnati’s close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
A.J. Cole, punter, Las Vegas Raiders
Though listed as questionable for week one against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury on his kicking foot, Cole came out and recorded 127 yards on three punts in the Raider’s 34-30 win over the Carolina Panthers. Despite having question marks at the position in year’s past, Cole has cemented himself as a keeper as the Raiders’ punter.
Other Updates
Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked on his lone play in week one. Brissett was the Colts’ starter all of last season before being benched in favor of fellow Pack Pro, Rivers.
Jaguars safety Josh Jones seemed to have a good start with a solo tackle before suffering a leg contusion in their win over the Colts.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels recorded 2 yards on one attempt, and did not see as much action as one might have expected prior to the season. It seems as if the Steelers have an impressive backfield, seeing as it houses star James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. put up over 100 yards in their win over the New York Giants.
Panthers safety Juston Burris and Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones also had good starts with their new teams, recording two tackles each.