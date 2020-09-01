After publishing an article ranking the best baseball movies earlier this summer, a few staff writers began to share their opinions on which should actually be No. 1 movie. Today, two staff writers will be sharing their opinion on which baseball movie is actually the best: “Field of Dreams” or “The Sandlot.”
“Field of Dreams” (1989) - Bryan Danner
Corn farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) owns a farm in Iowa and receives a vision where strange whispers tell him, “If you build it, he will come,” as well as, “Ease his pain.” Ray builds a baseball field in his corn farm, despite his tough financial situation, and insists that the visions and messages mean something. Shoeless Joe Jackson and other members of the infamous “Black Sox” ball team appear and regularly play baseball on the new field. However, the whispers persist, and the mystery still is not over.
“Field of Dreams” has inspired men and women of all ages. The last scene alone will move anyone emotionally, and the love of the game that the movie displays is obvious to everyone.
In numbers, “Field of Dreams” has grossed over $84 million worldwide, while “The Sandlot” grossed just over $34 million. The movie received an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, as opposed to “The Sandlot,” which received a 62%.
“The Sandlot” is a great movie, no doubt. However, it’s overrated. “The Sandlot” is able to entertain a younger audience, but those who are too old or not into baseball will not enjoy “The Sandlot” over “Field of Dreams,” which has a more universal message. Obviously, “The Sandlot” is a great comedy but will not stand the test of time as “Field of Dreams” will.
“The Sandlot” (1993) - Rachel Umbach
“The Sandlot” has been entertaining audiences of all ages since 1993. Almost all baseball fans can tell you about the story of Scotty Smalls and the rest of the sandlot crew and their adventures throughout the summer of 1962. From the hilarious one-liners to the catchy music and iconic characters, this movie has grown with each new generation and proven to be a baseball classic for years to come.
The movie follows the story of Scotty Smalls, who has just moved to the San Fernando Valley and is struggling to make friends. He soon comes across the local sandlot where a group of boys hangs out, and after embarrassing himself with his inability to catch or throw the ball, he is able to befriend their leader, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, who helps make amends between him and the rest of the crew. They soon begin their summer adventures around the valley, leading them to their greatest challenge of all: retrieving a baseball signed by Babe Ruth, which was hit over the fence of the junkyard behind the sandlot and is guarded by “The Beast.”
Having recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary, the movie continues to entertain and inspire children and families alike. It shares a heartwarming story and highlights the importance of friendship, while also giving older baseball fans a chance to remember and cherish their childhoods. While it may not have made as much money as its competition throughout the years, it has proven to be a timeless classic that grows with its audience and will continue to be a part of many childhoods for years to come. “Field of Dreams” may share an amazing story, but you have to be older to appreciate it.