In a normal summer, several members of the NC State baseball team travel all across the country to different summer leagues to keep playing and have the opportunity to be looked at by pro scouts. However, this summer was different with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many summer leagues, including the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League.
A lucky few, including shortstop Jose Torres, first baseman Austin Murr and third baseman DeAngelo Giles, were able to play this summer in Texas, Wisconsin and Thomasville, North Carolina, respectively.
Torres wreaked havoc in the Texas Collegiate League for the Amarillo Sod Squad. The shortstop, who started for NC State as a freshman, led the Sod Squad with 26 RBI’s and was second on the team in hits with 31. This led to him being named an All-Star.
Next is Murr, who played for the La Crosse Loggers in the Northwoods League. During his time in the Midwest, Murr batted .293 with 22 hits and a team-high eight doubles, tied for third-most in the league.
Lastly there is Giles, who chose to play close to home with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in the Coastal Plain League. In 25 at bats on the season, Giles hit two home runs and batted .240 with nine RBI’s.
Being some of the lucky few who go to play, these three players will look to take their experiences from this summer to Doak Field this spring, to help the Pack be one of the best teams in the country.