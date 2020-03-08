GREENSBORO — It’s been a long time coming for NC State women’s basketball senior guard Aislinn Konig. With 120 games played, she holds the program record for 3-pointers made in a season and the second-most 3-pointers made in a career. One of the most beloved players in NC State women’s basketball history, a goal from the moment she committed to NC State has been realized:
Ace Konig is an ACC champion.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Konig said. “It’s really exciting. All of my success comes from people around me. I have three other amazing seniors on this team who have been through this the entire time with me, and obviously the coaching staff and the rest of the team. It’s awesome to share it, and I wish I could give them each a part of this.”
After leading her team into and through the ACC Tournament, Konig was named 2020 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player. She averaged 16.7 points per game and hit 10 total 3s en route to MVP honors, knocking down big shot after big shot as the Wolfpack fought its way to the title.
One of head coach Wes Moore’s most prized recruits four years ago and an impact player from day one, Konig worked her entire life for this moment, and she shined when it mattered most, as she tends to do.
“I’m happy for Ace,” Moore said. “As a senior, [she] came in here all the way from the west coast ... I can remember the night she committed, about 10 at night, and then I had to run to the store and get a big steak and grilled out at about 11 at night because I knew it was going to be special, and it definitely didn't disappoint.”
Against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals with the Wolfpack trailing by 14, Konig brought the team back to life. Catching a pass on the right wing, she pump faked a pass to her left, dropping a defender. Never one to waste time, Konig pulled up from deep and sank a 3-pointer, kickstarting a ferocious comeback.
A day later in a battle against Boston College, Konig led NC State with 16 points and almost single-handedly shot the Pack out of its shooting slump, canning four 3-pointers as she hit shots from everywhere on the court.
“I have a lot of confidence in myself, and I’m surrounded by a team and a staff that has a lot of confidence in me,” Konig said. “So that allows me to think of next possession, next opportunity, and not to worry about misses. My teammates kept finding me when I was open, and I was able to hit a couple [big shots].”
Then, today. Konig was big all game long, but it was her final shot that was the biggest. Trailing by three with under 2 ½ minutes to play, Konig caught a pass in transition off a turnover, took a dribble and stepped right into a 3-pointer. Her shot found nothing but net, tying the game up. NC State took the lead shortly thereafter, and the rest is history.
“It’s definitely a bucket-list thing for the entire team,” Konig said. “We’re very excited.”