Makenzie Sheffield

Contributed by NC State Athletics

 Chris Baird

NC State Rifle was represented by Makenzie Sheffield at the NCAA Rifle Championships with the sophomore competing in the smallbore category. This was Sheffield’s second trip in a row, after qualifying for air rifle last year.

Sheffield finished 32nd in smallbore, scoring a 578 with a perfect score in the first prone position.

In just two years with the Pack, Sheffield has already made a significant impact on the program. As a freshman, Sheffield also qualified for the NCAA Championships, after scoring a 592 in the qualifying round, though never competed due to COVID-19.

Sheffield’s performance at the NCAA Championships rounds out a 2-7-2 season for the Wolfpack. Of the Pack’s seven losses, five came against opponents ranked within the top-15 at the time of competition, including Kentucky who took home the national championship. The rifle team will now focus on the offseason with recruiting, training and other offseason activities.

