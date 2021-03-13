NC State Rifle was represented by Makenzie Sheffield at the NCAA Rifle Championships with the sophomore competing in the smallbore category. This was Sheffield’s second trip in a row, after qualifying for air rifle last year.
Sheffield finished 32nd in smallbore, scoring a 578 with a perfect score in the first prone position.
In just two years with the Pack, Sheffield has already made a significant impact on the program. As a freshman, Sheffield also qualified for the NCAA Championships, after scoring a 592 in the qualifying round, though never competed due to COVID-19.
Sheffield’s performance at the NCAA Championships rounds out a 2-7-2 season for the Wolfpack. Of the Pack’s seven losses, five came against opponents ranked within the top-15 at the time of competition, including Kentucky who took home the national championship. The rifle team will now focus on the offseason with recruiting, training and other offseason activities.