The NC State women’s golf team finished in 10th place out of 11 teams in the Palmetto Intercollegiate at Turtle Point Golf Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina Feb. 21-22.
After day one, which was two rounds, the Wolfpack was in eighth place, but final-round struggles haunted it as it dropped three places.
Senior Monika Vicario, as she has in the previous two tournaments this spring, led the way for NC State finishing tied for 13th. She finished at 10-over par for the tournament. In the second round, Vicario showed out with a 71, 1-under-par score. This was one shot off the low score of the tournament.
Freshman Isabel Amezcua was the second best player of the weekend for NC State, finishing tied for 31st at 16-over par. Her best round of the tournament was a 1-over par 73 in round two at Turtle Point.
Sophomore Inja Fric finished tied for 46th with scores of 83, 75 and 82, which adds up to 24-over par. Behind her was sophomore Natalie Armbruester at 28-over par for a tie for 52nd. She broke 80 once on the weekend, in round two, shooting a 78.
Rounding out the top five for the Wolfpack was junior Lea Klimentova with a score of 37-over par, which put her at 58th place. She put together scores of 84, 81 and 88.
Redshirt sophomore Nicole Kramer competed unattached for the Wolfpack and placed tied for 55th at 30-over par. She was consistent with her scoring all weekend long with scores of 81, 83 and 82.
Wake Forest took the team title with a score of 10-over par, while Rachel Kuehn of the Demon Deacons also took home the individual title, shooting even par.
NC State will be off a few weeks then be back in action at the Briar’s Creek Invitational at the Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in Johns Island, South Carolina March 15-16.