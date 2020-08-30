While COVID-19 has disrupted students academically with the establishment of all-online classes this 2020 fall semester, it has also impacted their extracurriculars. NC State’s large and successful club sports community has been given strict guidelines by the University. Teams are required to inform the University of all on-campus events for screening purposes and the University encourages teams to hold all recurring events virtually.
Traveling for events or competitions of any kind has been ruled out. Additionally, only 25 players are allowed on the field at once, and players are required to maintain 6 feet of distance at all times. For many teams, organizing a fall season following these restrictions has been challenging.
“With flag football, a lot is done with your hands,” said Daniel Lee, the president of the men’s club flag football team. “Even though it's noncontact, there’s still a lot of contact. I would be really surprised if any of the things that we had planned or wanted to do this fall would be possible.”
Some teams have managed to overcome the challenge and get on the field. Club lacrosse held its first practice Aug. 24, but activities were limited compared to a typical practice in past seasons.
“It's hard to really get the whole team out there,” said Drew Balsbough, president of the men’s club lacrosse team. “Since we have to be 6 feet apart at all times, our coaching staff put in a lot of effort. We also bought a lot of new equipment to stay 6 feet apart while making practice fun still.”
In addition to losing their season, connecting with new recruits this year is proving difficult as more and more students move back home.
“Yesterday for our practice, we had to split the team up,” Balsbough said. “So it was tough to meet some of the new guys.”
Lee expressed discontent with fall recruitment opportunities but expects renewed interest in the spring.
“I think people are just eager to get out and do something other than just sit at their house all day,” Lee said. “Even next semester, I feel like a lot of people are going to be eager to get out and do stuff.”
As COVID-19 spreads around campus, university guidelines are shifting constantly, but NC State Wellness and Recreation has done a good job of keeping teams updated.
“We’ve had a lot of great communication from them,” Balsbough said. “They’ve been doing a great job keeping us up to date on all the expectations, all the new parameters that come out basically weekly.”
While teams struggle to keep up with the changing guidelines, it's important to understand the reasoning behind them. The health and safety of the Wolfpack takes precedence over a single sports season.
“Practicing in the current situation isn't worth the risk of possibly putting the whole club in danger,” Lee said.
It remains to be seen how guidelines will change and adapt in the wake of on-campus students being sent home and classes being moved online. There remains some hope that activities can return in the spring semester.