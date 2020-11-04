The NC State football team will host Miami this week in a primetime Friday night matchup. This is the first time these two teams have met since 2016, in which the Hurricanes defeated the Pack 27-13. With this upcoming event, let's take a look back at NC State’s history against Miami and how the Wolfpack has performed during recent night games.
Historically, the Pack is 5-9-1 against the Hurricanes, while currently on a two-game losing streak. Since 2008, they have only played each other every four years, including two matchups in Raleigh and one in Miami back in 2012.
NC State last recorded a win back on Nov. 29, 2008, in a 38-28 victory at home. It has since lost a close 44-37 matchup in Miami back in 2012 and a 27-13 contest at home in 2016.
As for night games in recent seasons, NC State has actually had quite a few. This will already be the third night matchup for the Wolfpack in 2020. It had seven back in 2019 and four in 2018, including a primetime slot in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.
Despite fans always pushing for more night games to get out of the heat and only 13 night games in the past three seasons, including the games so far in 2020, NC State doesn’t have a winning record in any of those three years.
So far in 2020, NC State defeated Wake Forest in a primetime season-opening matchup, but it dropped the ball against Virginia Tech in its second night test this season just one week later. The Wolfpack defeated Ball State in its first night game of 2019, then went on a roller coaster of wins and losses.
This includes a loss for the Pack in the ACC opener against Florida State and a close victory against Syracuse in a Thursday night contest, before finally losing all four of its remaining night games. 2018 was a similar story in which the Wolfpack started strong, defeating Marshall on the road before losing the rest of its scheduled night games that season.
In recent history, it is clear to see NC State has struggled against Miami and has had trouble winning night games against similarly matched or more competitive opponents. With the Wolfpack’s recent issues this season, it seems this game will probably fit into this same pattern.