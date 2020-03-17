On Tuesday afternoon, the ACC officially canceled the remainder of winter and spring sports activities, both competition and practice, for the 2019-20 school year in a press release, with hopes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Previously, the ACC had suspended all athletic activities, and the NCAA canceled all championships for the rest of the year. On Friday, March 13, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee said its members should make decisions best for their “coaches, staff, student-athletes, recruits and communities,”leaving the rest of the regular season open for the conferences to decide, which is what the ACC released Tuesday.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in the press release. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
It started with not allowing fans for the last three days of the men’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, then the conference canceled the games completely. The same happened with the NCAA Tournament and then all NCAA championships.
With the same release on Friday by the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee, the committee thought it would be appropriate for players in spring sports to receive eligibility relief for the missed year. Although it’s not official, more details are to come at a later date.