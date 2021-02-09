The NC State women’s golf team finished in 13th place out of 15 teams in the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate in Sarasota, Florida this weekend. This showing comes on the heels of a bottom-two performance at the UCF Challenge to begin the spring season.
The Pack got off to a rough start in round one, as every NC State golfer finished at least 3-over par 72. In what became a trend for the outing, redshirt freshman Ryann Sinclair posted an 85 for the opening round. This round total would tie for her best of the match.
https://twitter.com/PackWGolf/status/1358411222849376256?s=20
Round two saw the Wolfpack’s fortunes momentarily turn around, as senior Monika Vicario and junior Lea Klimentova finished at par in a 16-over par showing for the team in the second round. This improvement caused NC State to jump up one spot to 11th in the match after a 12th-place standing following round one.
Klimentova’s round two was a pleasant surprise after the first round, as she improved her score by nine from her 9-over round one performance. Freshman Isabel Amezcua and sophomore Natalie Ambruester also improved upon their 4-over par round one scores by two and three shots, respectively.
The final round of the match was a reversal from the Wolfpack’s round two improvement, as Vicario’s 4-over par score in the round three was the best showing for the Pack. Klimentova reverted to her 9-over par showing from round one, and Sinclair put up an 86, the worst showing for Wolfpack in the match.
With that final round leaving much to be desired, NC State fell to a 13th place for the overall match. Sinclair felt the brunt of the struggles, as her 40-over par showing earned her 74th place out of 75 golfers.
The Wolfpack will hope a shift in location leads to a shift in performance, as it makes a trip from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic coast to participate in the Palmetto Intercollegiate. This match will take place on Feb. 21-22 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina and be hosted by the College of Charleston.