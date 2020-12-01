Week 12 of the NFL saw three former NC State quarterbacks start for their respective teams, the most starting quarterbacks from one college in the league. A total of four former NC State quarterbacks saw action in Week 12 and combined to account for a total of seven touchdowns. Here is how they and some of the other Pack Pros fared in Week 12.
Mike Glennon, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
In his first start in over three years, Glennon completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns, but that wasn’t enough as the Jaguars fell to the Cleveland Browns 27-25 for their 10th straight loss. The first two touchdowns that the Jaguars scored came via Glennon throws, the first of which was a 46-yard bomb and the second was a nicely thrown 2-yard score.
This was 🔥🔥🔥46-yard @Jaguars TD! @Mike_Glennon @Call_In_Johnson📺: #CLEvsJAX on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/xk82cEllZF— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
Down by eight with less than six minutes to play, Glennon led a touchdown drive that gave the Jags a chance at tying up the game, but an incomplete pass by Glennon on the ensuing two-point conversion saw the Jags come up just short as the Browns would run out the clock to end the game.
Glennon last started a game in 2017 with the Chicago Bears and has since played with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks held off the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday Night Football. 177 of Wilson’s passing yards were thrown to receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers and had his way against the Eagles.
Russ can LAUNCH it. 🎯 @DangeRussWilson @dkm14 #Seahawks📺: #SEAvsPHI on ESPN📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/zmAJGTFGBG pic.twitter.com/Jk5MByMBHh— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2020
The Seahawks now sit firmly in first place of the NFC West and are tied for second place in the conference standings.
Jacoby Brissett, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Two weeks after beating the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Colts lost 45-26 to their division rival in a rematch back in Indianapolis. In the last game against the Titans, Brissett ran for a touchdown, and he did the same not just once, but twice this past Sunday, bringing his total number of touchdowns on the season up to three.
.@JBrissett12's second TD of the day!📺: #TENvsIND on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/MBBvALCCj3— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Rivers completed 24 of his 42 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday, which was not enough as the Colts were crushed by Derrick Henry and the Titans’ ground game. With the loss, the Colts now sit at second place in the AFC South.
Philip Rivers.@TreyBurton8.TOUCHDOWN @Colts!📺: #TENvsIND on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/tAYM5ik1eN— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
Bradley Chubb, linebacker, Denver Broncos
Chubb recorded a season-high six tackles and a sack as the Broncos fell 31-3 to the New Orleans Saints. The 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year brought his total number of tackles on the season up to 36 and his 7.5 sacks leads the team, but Denver didn’t have much of a chance in this one without a true quarterback able to suit up.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines had 10 carries for 29 yards and caught eight passes for 66 yards, totaling 95 yards on the day. His 95 yards of total offense are the second most he has had in a game this season.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
Meyers caught five passes for 52 yards as the Patriots won for the third time in their last four games by beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. The second-year pro is now up to 443 yards on the season, and his 36 receptions leads the team.
Germaine Pratt, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals
Pratt tallied eight tackles, which is tied for his second-highest total of the season, as the Bengals fell to the New York Giants 19-17. The High Point native is now up to 63 tackles in his second season in the NFL, fourth most on the team.