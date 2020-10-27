For the first time in several weeks, the Wolfpack defense has earned poor grades after dropping its game against local rival UNC.
After three straight wins, including two upsets, NC State was not able to contain the Tar Heels, with a devastating 48-21 loss, the most points the team has given up all season.
With 578 total yards for UNC, it was the most yards given up by the NC State defense in any game this year.
Secondary
Unfortunately for the Pack, Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell came in hot and never cooled down. Howell remained almost unstoppable, racking up 252 yards in the air and two total touchdowns.
Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris led the Wolfpack defense with 15 tackles; however, it was not enough to save the day for NC State.
The Pack also saw junior safety Tyler Baker-Williams fully back in the groove. Baker-Williams had seven tackles for the Wolfpack after sitting out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
While remaining pretty solid in the first half of the game, any good plays were canceled out in the second half, when UNC dropped 31 points on the defense, with 21 coming in the third quarter. Having given up such large numbers for UNC, the secondary seemed invisible this week, leaving it with a poor grade.
Grade: D-
Linebackers
The linebackers came into this match with a slight disadvantage, not having redshirt junior Isaiah Moore at 100% after suffering a leg injury against Duke.
Redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson stood out in the linebacker corp with nine tackles, including one for loss. However, the 326 yards given up on the ground could not be made up as a result of numerous missed tackles as well.
NC State seemed to leave the interceptions up to the North Carolina defense, as UNC managed to pick off three passes, while the Wolfpack picked up none.
In a difficult game for the defense, sophomore linebacker C.J. Hart Jr. provided the only sack for the linebacker group, going up against Carolina’s untouchable offense.
UNC running back Javonte Williams proved to be too much for this NC State squad, putting up 160 yards and three touchdowns on this defense, giving this group a failing grade.
Grade: F
Defensive line
The UNC offensive line proved to be too much for the Pack defensive line. The Wolfpack managed just two sacks throughout the game from freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins and graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph. Dawkins also picked up two tackles for loss against the Tar Heels.
The defensive line provided almost no pressure to the Carolina quarterback. Howell connected 18 of his 29 passes, averaged 8.7 yards per play and added a touchdown of his own. Overall, Howell’s stellar stats landed him a solid 77.9 quarterback rating for the day, leaving the NC State defense looking weak.
Grade: F
Moving forward into a bye week, this defense must find a way to attack their opponent’s offense, as their next challenge against Miami will not get any easier.