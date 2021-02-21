NC State men’s golf traveled to Tallahassee, Florida for the Seminole Intercollegiate and competed against 14 other teams over the course of three days, Feb. 19-21. The Pack came in fifth overall with 289-278-294 to finish 3-under par.
Good weekend for the Pack❗️We finished 5th in a loaded field that had nine teams ranked in the Golfweek Top-50.@golfmanben posts another top-10 finish, the 18th of his collegiate career.@ChriSalzer just misses out on a top-10 finish as he finishes in a tie for 11th pic.twitter.com/ioYjWoICeA— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) February 21, 2021
Graduate student Benjamin Shipp was able to get his game back after a disappointing first tournament in early February. Shipp tied for eighth overall, scoring 5-under par. His best round came on Saturday when he shot a 67 at 5-under par.
Tying for 11th overall, graduate student Christian Salzer scored 3-under par. Salzer’s best round was a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.
Senior Easton Paxton tied for 21st, scoring even at par. His best round came with a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday. Paxton was unable to show the same performance he showed at the opening tournament of the season where finished second overall.
Sophomore Max Steinlechner scored a 6-over par and tied for 39th, while sophomore Spencer Oxendine rounded out the Wolfpack’s score with a 19-over par, finishing tied for 80th.
Additionally, freshman Nick Mathews scored a 16-over par and placed 77th overall while competing individually at the Seminole Intercollegiate.
Above the Pack in the final rankings was Florida State (26-under par), Oklahoma State (17-under par), Oklahoma (12-under par) and Liberty (11-under par).
The Pack will compete again March 1-2 at the Pinehurst Invitational.