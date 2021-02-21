Benjamin Shipp

Junior Benjamin Shipp takes a swing and drives the ball down range. Shipp finished Round 2 with a score of -6, the best of the NC State men’s golf team at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

 Jay Bate // Archive

NC State men’s golf traveled to Tallahassee, Florida for the Seminole Intercollegiate and competed against 14 other teams over the course of three days, Feb. 19-21. The Pack came in fifth overall with 289-278-294 to finish 3-under par. 

Graduate student Benjamin Shipp was able to get his game back after a disappointing first tournament in early February. Shipp tied for eighth overall, scoring 5-under par. His best round came on Saturday when he shot a 67 at 5-under par. 

Tying for 11th overall, graduate student Christian Salzer scored 3-under par. Salzer’s best round was a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday. 

Senior Easton Paxton tied for 21st, scoring even at par. His best round came with a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday. Paxton was unable to show the same performance he showed at the opening tournament of the season where finished second overall. 

Sophomore Max Steinlechner scored a 6-over par and tied for 39th, while sophomore Spencer Oxendine rounded out the Wolfpack’s score with a 19-over par, finishing tied for 80th.

Additionally, freshman Nick Mathews scored a 16-over par and placed 77th overall while competing individually at the Seminole Intercollegiate.

Above the Pack in the final rankings was Florida State (26-under par), Oklahoma State (17-under par), Oklahoma (12-under par) and Liberty (11-under par). 

The Pack will compete again March 1-2 at the Pinehurst Invitational.

