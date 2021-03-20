NC State women’s golf took on familiar foes at a familiar place on Saturday, March 20, competing against No. 3 Wake Forest, North Carolina and No. 2 Duke at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in the Big Four Challenge.
The Demon Deacons won the challenge, dispatching Duke in the finals, while NC State finished in fourth.
The Wolfpack teed off at 8:30 a.m. against Duke to begin the day. Senior Monika Vicario was the sole NC State golfer to win her matchup, defeating Gina Kim.
The consolation match against North Carolina started at 1 p.m., with freshman Isabel Amezcua getting the Pack’s sole win over the Tar Heels, beating Krista Junkkarri.
Redshirt freshman Ryann Sinclair led all Wolfpack golfers in individual play, finishing her day 10-over par across 18 holes and tied for fourth overall. She was followed closely by redshirt sophomore Nicole Kramer at 13-over par, senior Shirley Ou at 14-over par and sophomore Pilar Berchot, who shot 18-over par.
The next time the Wolfpack returns to a golf course, it’ll be in Charlottesville, Virginia for the Cavalier Match Play event at Birdwood Golf Course. It’ll be a two-day event starting Tuesday, April 6.