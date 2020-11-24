After its best performance of the season against a dynamic offense in then-No. 21 Liberty, the NC State defense awaits a different challenge Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Carrier Dome. This is the challenge of stopping the worst offense in the ACC, one that averages just 16.2 points a game and one that just got shut out a week ago at Louisville, when the Orange only mustered seven first downs the whole game.
Syracuse quarterbacks
The Orange has had three different quarterbacks play throughout the season, but going into Saturday, Rex Culpepper will likely be the starter. JaCobian Morgan started against Louisville but was injured during the game and did not return.
Appearing in eight games this season, Culpepper has thrown for 589 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing seven interceptions. His 46% completion percentage is something the Wolfpack could capitalize on and continue its recent streak of takeaway-heavy games.
With NC State’s (6-3, 5-3 ACC) secondary feasting for three interceptions last week, it will look to stay hungry and take some Thanksgiving leftovers courtesy of Culpepper’s arm on Saturday.
Syracuse running backs
A bright spot for the Orange offense is the play of its freshman running back Sean Tucker. He has all three rushing touchdowns for Syracuse this year. To go along with his red zone presence, Tucker has rushed for 507 yards, averaging 5.2 yards a carry. His early success has his head coach Dino Babers excited about his future with the program.
Babers on Sean Tucker's solid running this season:"He's a young man who keeps impressing us in a very difficult situation. He's going to continue to get better and we can't wait to see him in a few years."— Matt Hauswirth (@matthaus_CNY) November 21, 2020
Cooper Lutz is seen as running back No. 2 for Syracuse. He has 35 carries for 130 yards on the season.
Syracuse pass-catchers
Having to try and establish rhythm with three different quarterbacks this year has made it tough on Syracuse wide receivers and tight ends. That being said, there is one particular option outside that stands out for the Orange. This would be Taj Harris, who is ninth in the ACC in receiving yards a game with 64.8. Hauling in a total of 518 yards receiving, he also has four touchdowns to his name.
Anthony Queeley and Nykeim Johnson are two other receivers that can be explosive at times. Queeley has 313 yards and one touchdown, while Johnson has 250 yards receiving, with three touchdowns, including one that went for 83 yards against then-No. 1 Clemson in Death Valley.
NYKEIM JOHNSON TURNED ON THE JETS FOR THIS 83-YARD TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/fTc6lNM6Qi— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 24, 2020
Syracuse offensive line
The Orange have given up 35 sacks in ACC games this season, the most in the conference. With its struggle to protect the quarterback, expect NC State to bring many blitz packages throughout the game.
The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. The ACC Network will televise the game nationally.