The Wolfpack has had a rocky start to the 2020 season, but the team’s performance could be improved with one simple modification.
Two quarterbacks have appeared on the gridiron for the Pack so far this season: redshirt junior Bailey Hockman and redshirt sophomore Devin Leary. Looking at State’s performances at the signal-caller position so far this season puts some context to the situation.
Hockman was at the helm for the entirety of the 45-42 win at Wake Forest, completing 16 of his 23 passes for 191 yards in addition to 30 rushing for two total touchdowns. His outing against Virginia Tech went less well, completing only seven of 16 passes and tossing two interceptions. Around two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, Hockman was swapped in favor of Leary. Leary wasn’t too shabby, completing 12 of 16 throws for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Now these statlines, Leary’s against the Hokies, and both of Hockman’s, pose the question: Who is the starting quarterback for NC State?
Opinions may vary on whether it should be Leary or Hockman, but one thing is for sure: It cannot be both.
The Pack cycled between three starters during the 2019 season: Leary, Hockman and then-redshirt sophomore Matt McKay — who has since transferred to Montana State — and the team’s performance suffered as a result.
Prior to 2019, the Wolfpack enjoyed a string of successful quarterbacks in the 2010s, from Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson and Jacksonville Jaguar Mike Glennon to Indianapolis Colt Jacoby Brissett and Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Finley. With the absence of an elite signal-caller, there is now a vacuum in the definitive starting quarterback role.
As long as that vacuum is not filled, the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position will persist. So whether Leary or Hockman, the Pack needs a definite answer to the question: Who is NC State’s starting quarterback?