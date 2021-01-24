NC State track and field traveled to Virginia Tech on Jan. 22-23 for the Hokie Invitational. Nine teams competed and the Wolfpack was able to record 11 top-five wins.
The Pack women were very successful in the 1-mile run, with junior Savannah Shaw, sophomore Sam Bush, redshirt senior Anna Vess, freshman Alyssa Hendrix and freshman Gionna Quarzo coming in first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Bush was able to beat her personal best, running the race in 4:53.57.
In the women's mile, @savshaw19 recorded a 4:45.87 time that puts her at the 𝓣𝓞𝓟 of the ACC and 𝓼𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓱 in the country!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/stJACf8UUH— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) January 24, 2021
Redshirt junior Mikieja Covington earned second and fourth in the pentathlon shot put and 60-meter hurdles, respectively.
While there were no podium finishes for the Pack in the throwing events, redshirt junior Jersey Harris achieved a season best with a distance of 16.35 meters in the women’s weight event, earning her ninth place. In the same event, sophomore Emily Shain earned a personal best of 14.73 meters and 12th place, but junior Kayla Beasley led the team in seventh with a distance of 16.9 meters.
In the 60-meter hurdle event, sophomore Akira Rhodes and sophomore Ally Henson earned second and fourth, respectively.
Akira Rhodes posted an 8.34 in the 60m hurdles at the Hokie Invitational, a time that is 𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓱-𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 in the NCAA and 𝓼𝓮𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓭-𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 in the ACC!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/VuvYz1bc9s— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) January 24, 2021
Redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy earned fifth in the men’s 300-meter race.
NC State was successful in the jumping events. Senior Michelle Cobb earned first place in the women’s triple jump. On the men’s side of that event, sophomore Chris Alexander placed fourth and earned a season best with a distance of 15.51 meters. In the men’s long jump, senior Von Douglas earned second place and obtained a personal best with a distance of 7.56 meters.
We had some big-time performances at the Hokie Invitational this weekend!@MichelleC_1864 posted a 42' 10.75" (13.07m) in the triple jump that ties her for the 𝓮𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓱-𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 mark in the NATION and the 𝓼𝓮𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓭-𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 mark in the ACC!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/FzGwos7HTo— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) January 24, 2021
The Pack will compete again at Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invite Feb. 12-13.