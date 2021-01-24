Junpai Dowdy 400-Meter Dash

Redshirt Sophomore Junpai Dowdy runs during the 400 meter dash during the Raleigh Relays on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility. Dowdy finished eighth in the event with a time of 47.73.

 Aditya Penumarti

NC State track and field traveled to Virginia Tech on Jan. 22-23 for the Hokie Invitational. Nine teams competed and the Wolfpack was able to record 11 top-five wins.

The Pack women were very successful in the 1-mile run, with junior Savannah Shaw, sophomore Sam Bush, redshirt senior Anna Vess, freshman Alyssa Hendrix and freshman Gionna Quarzo coming in first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Bush was able to beat her personal best, running the race in 4:53.57. 

Redshirt junior Mikieja Covington earned second and fourth in the pentathlon shot put and 60-meter hurdles, respectively. 

While there were no podium finishes for the Pack in the throwing events, redshirt junior Jersey Harris achieved a season best with a distance of 16.35 meters in the women’s weight event, earning her ninth place. In the same event, sophomore Emily Shain earned a personal best of 14.73 meters and 12th place, but junior Kayla Beasley led the team in seventh with a distance of 16.9 meters.

In the 60-meter hurdle event, sophomore Akira Rhodes and sophomore Ally Henson earned second and fourth, respectively.

Redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy earned fifth in the men’s 300-meter race. 

NC State was successful in the jumping events. Senior Michelle Cobb earned first place in the women’s triple jump. On the men’s side of that event, sophomore Chris Alexander placed fourth and earned a season best with a distance of 15.51 meters. In the men’s long jump, senior Von Douglas earned second place and obtained a personal best with a distance of 7.56 meters. 

The Pack will compete again at Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invite Feb. 12-13. 