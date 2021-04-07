The Wolfpack softball team is slated to host a below-average Pittsburgh Panthers team in a four-game series this upcoming weekend from April 9-11.
NC State (17-11, 10-11 ACC) is returning from a three-game sweep over North Carolina A&T, completely dominating all three matchups winning 8-0, 14-1 and 17-1.
It was a huge weekend for @PackSoftball, which dominated N.C. A&T over three games.ICYMI: Here is our coverage by @benellis81 & @ksebastian0 / @bryanpyrtleGames 1&2: https://t.co/FA5YvXhSVnGame 3: https://t.co/UmUkVl4R9l— Technician Sports (@TechSports) April 4, 2021
While the Panthers (10-21, 5-16 ACC) did come out on top over Louisville back on April 4, this was the only win the Panthers have had since March 20, which was against a really good Virginia Tech team. In its three most recent series, Pitt lost three out of four games against the Hokies, was swept in four games against Syracuse and lost another three games out of four against the Cardinals.
Offensive leaders for Pittsburgh include freshman outfielder Cami Compson with a .338 batting average, seven home runs and 17 RBIs, as well as junior utility player Sarah Seamans, who has seven home runs and 22 RBIs.
Despite these two players’ success, a team averaging just 4.06 runs per game this season compared to its opponents 6.25 is a clear indicator that Pitt is struggling. Compson is the only player to have a batting average above .300 and an OPS above 1.000, and only three players on the team have totaled above 15 RBIs this season compared to five on the NC State roster.
As for pitching, the Panthers tend to rely on junior Abby Edwards and redshirt senior Brittany Knight. Edwards has been the most successful of the pitching staff this season with a 5-5 record and a 4.05 ERA, the lowest on the team. Knight hasn’t had as much luck, with a 1-7 record and a 5.75 ERA.
This is a very important series for the Pack as it looks to improve its ACC record and prepare for its next few games against LSU.
Names to look out for include redshirt junior catcher Sam Sack, who currently has the most home runs by any catcher in the ACC this season with seven, and redshirt senior Tatyana Forbes, who has been consistent all season with a .395 batting average and 34 hits.
The 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 home runs by ANY catcher in the ACC this season. Wish we could say we’re surprised 😏 pic.twitter.com/N4cRiUiiZc— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 6, 2021
The entire NC State offense has been on fire in its past few games, and behind redshirt sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester and redshirt senior pitcher Abby Trahan, this Wolfpack team will be a tough opponent for the Panthers.
The series will begin Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m. (ACCNX) in Raleigh with two games at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday (RSN), finishing with a 5 p.m. matchup Sunday (ACCN).