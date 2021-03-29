In 2018, it was Bradley Chubb. In 2019, it was Garrett Bradbury. The jury’s still out on Alim McNeill, but he enters the 2021 NFL Draft after being one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in college football. NC State football has had its fair share of first-round picks in recent NFL Drafts, and one player who figures to add his name on that list in 2022 (or 2023, if you’ve got your fingers crossed) is soon-to-be junior Ikem Ekwonu.
Without knowing anything else about him, you can tell Ekwonu is a future NFL player just by looking at him. That 6-foot-4-inch, 320 pound frame does more than make him stand out in a crowded room; it helped make him protect the revolving door of NC State quarterbacks last season, and it’ll help him earn millions of dollars in the professional ranks as well. His size plays a part in why one coach in the ACC called him “the most feared offensive lineman in the ACC,” even more so than the highly-touted three-year starter at Virginia Tech, Christian Darrisaw, and luckily for Ekwonu, the stats back that claim.
Stats for offensive linemen are sparse, but the most widely used is the “pancake,” instances where an offensive lineman pushes a defensive lineman to the ground. Pancakes are the obvious way to measure the brute strength of these oft-forgotten, but important, behemoths of the game. Head coach Dave Doeren made known the tradition of giving offensive linemen maple syrup bottles after they earn a pancake, and in 2020, Ekwonu earned 50 of them to lead the team, showcasing the brutality with which he treats his opponents, but also his positioning smarts and quickness. Unless ACC defenses adjust to the Wolfpack’s blocking personnel, more glass bottles in a crowded dorm room are in store in Ekwonu’s future.
Ekwonu’s ability played a huge part in the success the NC State offense had running the ball like it did in 2020. No one running back stood because of the way carries were split, but both sophomore Zonovan Knight and redshirt junior Ricky Person Jr. enjoyed efficient seasons, each gaining over 600 rushing yards, scoring at least four touchdowns and toting the ball for at least 4 yards-per-carry. The numbers are convincing, and the highlight tape even more so — check out the devastating block Ekwonu makes on this Zonovan Knight score (Ekwonu is #79 and lining up at left guard).
First touch of the game for @knight_zonovan ... TOUCHDOWN @PackFootball‼ pic.twitter.com/yBrq9fa2f7— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 20, 2020
Ekwonu played well enough to earn a third team all-ACC nod from the conference along with fellow NC State lineman Joe Sculthorpe, while the Associated Press was impressed enough to bump him to a second-team all-ACC mention. Even as a sophomore, the argument can be made that maybe Ekwonu didn’t receive enough credit for how well he played. Going into his junior year, Ekwonu has at least one more opportunity to shine a light on him and earn that thus-far elusive first-team all-ACC selection. Perhaps then, with more honors and recognition, Ekwonu will get a look at some NFL scouts and earn a chance to play on Sundays.