The NC State men’s tennis team will return to Raleigh on Friday, Mar. 13 as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, the highest ranking achieved in program history, to host the Boston College Eagles and the UNC-Greensboro Spartans. The doubleheader will be closed to the general public, per an NC State Athletics press release.
After returning from Blacksburg, the Wolfpack (11-4, 1-1 ACC) currently sits at 1-1 in ACC play, bouncing back from its UNC loss with a 4-2 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. With Boston College coming to town, the Pack has the chance to improve to a 2-1 conference record.
NC State will take on the Eagles (2-5, 0-3 ACC) in the first match of the day. Boston College will be looking for its first conference win, as it has dropped all three of its conference matches so far this season, as well as losing its most recent match to Brown.
The Wolfpack currently sits with a 14-0 record against the Eagles, never losing to Boston College in the history of their meetings. NC State most recently sweeped the Eagles last season 4-0.
After Boston College, NC State will turn to take on the UNCG Spartans (4-5, 1-2 SoCon) later in the afternoon, taking a break from nonconference play.
The Spartans will be coming off of a close loss against Navy, dropping the match 3-4, and will also be looking for its first win against the Wolfpack in school history, just like Boston College.
The Pack has won all eight of its meetings against UNCG, only giving up one point total to the Spartans, which was in 2016. NC State took that match with a 6-1 victory, and the two teams have not met since.
Going into the matches, the pressure is on NC State to keep its spotless record against these two schools, as well as keep its record-high ranking. But if the Pack can keep performing as it has, it should have no problem doing so.
No. 18 doubles pair junior Tadas Babelis and sophomore Yannai Barkai continue to perform for the Pack, coming off of a 6-3 victory over Virginia Tech. Climbing the rankings for the Pack is also senior Alexis Galarneau, reaching No. 20 in the singles rankings, his highest of the season. Galarneau will be coming off a victory against the Hokies as well.
The matches will take place at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center, with the match against Boston College starting at noon, and the match against UNCG following at 4 p.m.