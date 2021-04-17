After a close loss to the Fighting Irish in the first game of the weekend series, the NC State baseball team came back to take the second game 5-2 on Saturday, April 17. The Pack secured the win after taking an early lead of four runs after three innings.
Series EVENED 😤 pic.twitter.com/NQL6SgMSac— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 17, 2021
The Wolfpack (16-12, 9-11 ACC) came out early in the first inning, scoring two runs after the first out. The first run by sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (1-3, 2 BB) was on an RBI single by sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (1-5, RBI), while the second run by junior first baseman Austin Murr (2-5, 2B) was on another base hit center field by freshman shortstop Jose Torres (1-3, 2 RBI).
T1 | ON THE BOARD‼️With runners at first and second, Tresh drives in the first run of the game with his one-out single up the middle.NCSU 1, ND 0 pic.twitter.com/qDjy4LcGPM— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 17, 2021
The Pack bats continued in the second inning as junior right fielder Devonte Brown (2-3, RBI, HR, BB) scored on a grounder to second base by junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum (0-4, RBI) to extend the lead by three runs. Freshman right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K) allowed one hit to the Fighting Irish (17-7, 15-7 ACC), but Notre Dame left one runner on base and was left scoreless again.
Extending NC State’s lead in the third to four runs was Murr scoring on a hit from Torres. NC State was unable to continue its scoring streak in the fourth, leaving one runner on base. The Fighting Irish had its third 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, with Highfill retiring seven batters in a row.
B4 | @samhighfill11 is DEALING! He’s retired seven in a row.Due up: Tresh, Torres, ButlerNCSU 4, ND 0 pic.twitter.com/9MhwKr5doz— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 17, 2021
The fifth inning was scoreless for both teams again, leaving the score at 4-0. While the Pack remained scoreless in the sixth as well, Notre Dame was finally able to get some runs on the board. A double to right center field brought two runners home to bring the score to 4-2. Junior left-hand pitcher Evan Justice (3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K) was brought in for Highfill after the double to finish out the game.
NC State had its first 1-2-3 inning in the seventh and Notre Dame also remained scoreless. Brown came out as the first batter in the eighth and scored the only home run of the game, his fifth of the season. This was the final score of the game, as Notre Dame wasn’t able to get anything going in the bottom of the eighth and the ninth was scoreless for both teams with the final being 5-2.
T8 | @DevonteBrown03 said SEE YOU LATER‼️He crushes his fifth homer of the year to right field to give us a three-run lead.NCSU 5, ND 2 pic.twitter.com/h0bI4mDunY— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 17, 2021
The series will conclude on Sunday, April 18 with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The final game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.