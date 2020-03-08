The NC State softball team came away with its first ACC series win over Notre Dame in yesterday’s second game of the season, and ended up earning its first season sweep of the series in a 5-1 victory over the Fighting Irish Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack (17-6, 3-0 ACC) was powered by the deep bats on the team, as well as pitching prowess from sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester.
NC State closed out last regular season with an ACC series sweep, defeating Louisville in three close games, and picked up right where it left off in conference play as it took down the Fighting Irish with ease.
Nester was on the mound for the Wolfpack for seven innings, and finished the game with only three hits and one run allowed. Nester is now 10-4 this season, and wrapped up the afternoon with a 3.24 ERA.
Notre Dame got on the board first with a sacrifice fly by Miranda Johnson, but the Pack was able to respond quickly with a two-out two-RBI double from senior outfielder Brigette Nordberg, who now sits at 17 RBIs on the year.
In the bottom of the third inning, redshirt junior outfielder Randi Farricker became the sixth player this season to have three or more home runs as she knocked a 70 mph fastball 240 feet. This explosive home run brought the score to 4-1, in favor of the Wolfpack.
Junior catcher Sam Sack and junior outfielder Carson Shaner combined for 13 putouts in the game and one assist, absolutely hammering the opposing team after going down 1-0 in the first inning.
The bombs kept coming for the Pack, with junior Logan Morris delivering a deep strike just short of a home run in the bottom of the fifth, which brought junior outfielder Sam Russ in from third base.
In the final two innings of the game, there were no hits by either team, and despite Notre Dame’s efforts to steal a couple of runs in the sixth, Notre Dame grounded out, ending any hope of a run for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame had yet another opportunity to put some runs on the board in the seventh inning, but two fly-outs and a strikeout ended the game, and gave the Wolfpack the series sweep.
The Wolfpack will return to Dail Softball Stadium at noon on Tuesday, March 10 as it takes on Norfolk State in a doubleheader. Another win would provide the Pack the momentum it needs as it faces a four-game road stretch in mid-March.