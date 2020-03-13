On Friday, March 13, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee released three statements. The first said member schools should make the best decisions for their “coaches, staff, student-athletes, recruits and communities” in terms of health and safety.
The second release states the committee has banned “in-person recruiting for Division I coaches” with immediate effect. This ban will last until at least April 15, at which time the committee will reevaluate. That release also stated phone calls and written correspondences are allowed during this period.
The third and final release said the council leadership believes for student-athletes participating in spring sports, eligibility relief is appropriate. According to the release, details of the eligibility relief will be determined at a later time.
The third release also states, “Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
While this is a step toward compensating student-athletes impacted by the cancellation of spring sports, it is only a recommendation from the D1 Council Coordination Committee, and the NCAA still has to make an official decision.