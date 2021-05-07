The NC State softball team suffered a tough loss in its series opener against the Duke Blue Devils, as it was on the losing side of a 10-0 no-hitter in five innings. Redshirt junior catcher Sam Sack (2 BB) was the only Wolfpack batter to reach base, drawing two walks.
The Blue Devils (36-10, 23-10 ACC) jumped to an early 8-0 lead over the Pack (25-21, 15-19 ACC) in the first inning. Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sydney Nester (0.1 IP, 4 ER, 4 H) started in the pitcher’s circle for State but got off to a rocky start, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. After surrendering a pair of two-run homers while recording only one out, Nester was relieved by freshman right-handed pitcher Brooklyn Lucero (4.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 H), who pitched the rest of the game.
Lucero did not fare much better initially, giving up another pair of two-run bombs before the first inning was over, putting the Wolfpack in an early 8-0 hole. She did manage to gain her composure, however, surrendering no additional runs for the next three innings. Meanwhile, the Pack didn’t muster a single hit the whole game.
Lucero faltered in the fifth inning as the Blue Devils scored two more runs in the top of the fifth to go up 10-0, the first on an error and the second on a sacrifice fly. The Pack couldn’t score in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended by mercy rule.
The two teams will play again in a doubleheader on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. before the series finale on Sunday at noon. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader will be broadcast on ACC Network, while the final two games will be on ACC Network Extra.