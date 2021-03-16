The No. 15 NC State men’s tennis team won big Tuesday, March 16, against Presbyterian, cruising to a 6-1 victory in a match where the result really never felt in question. The match was Presbyterian’s first match against a power five team this season.
The Wolfpack (9-4, 6-1 ACC) swept doubles play to begin the day. The first two sets were taken by sophomore Robin Catry and senior Collin Shick and No. 9 senior Tadas Babelis and junior Yannai Barkai, 6-1 and 6-2 respectively.
With the doubles point in hand, the Wolfpack was able to sweep doubles play with a 6-4 win by redshirt junior Joseph Schrader and senior Tristan Smith. It was a good win for the pair’s first set together this season.
Singles play was also dominated by the Wolfpack. The first three singles matches were quickly taken by the NC State which secured it the victory. Barkai, Catry and sophomore Rafa Izquierdo Luque all won their matches in straight sets. None of them surrendered more than six games to their opponent.
After the victory was clinched for NC State, Presbyterian was able to win a three-set singles match over No. 95 Babelis but the other two remaining matches were easily taken by the Pack as the match ended without much drama.
Next up for the Wolfpack is its final nonconference match of the season. The Pack will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on No. 14 South Carolina this Friday, March 19. This will be the start of five straight matches on the road for the Wolfpack. The stretch of road matches will include two top-15 matchups.