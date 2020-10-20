At this point in the college football season, gamblers are either ready to quit or can’t wait until the next week. With Big Ten now back as well, there has not been a better time to hop on the train, if you're having success. This week we will look at No. 23 NC State’s trip to its archrival No. 14 North Carolina, Kentucky at Missouri and a Big Ten opener with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Indiana.
No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina (-17) (Total: 60.5)
The Tar Heels were embarrassed last week on the road last week in Tallahassee, Florida for three quarters, before almost pulling off a miraculous comeback. That begs the question of why are they 17-point favorites to a now ranked Wolfpack team? This question has a simple answer: The odds makers do not trust NC State redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who will be in for injured starter redshirt sophomore Devin Leary.
If the Wolfpack wants to have a chance to win this game, it will have to establish the run game early with junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore Zonovan Knight, something it tried, but failed, to do against Duke. Having Hockman throw the ball 35 times against the Tar Heel defense would not result in an efficient game for NC State.
With a new and improved defense that has played well in the last three games, NC State will have to key in on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Last year, when these two teams met in Carter-Finley Stadium, Howell threw for 401 yards against an injury-depleted defense.
It's worth noting that NC State head coach Dave Deoren is 3-0 in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Can he stay undefeated? I am not entirely sure about that, but I do think the Wolfpack can make it a four-quarter game.
Pick: No. 23 NC State +17
Kentucky (-5.5) at Missouri (Total: 47)
Kentucky is coming off two impressive performances in a row, beating Mississippi State and Tennessee by a combined score of 58-9. The Wildcats are led by their dangerous dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson, who leads the team in rushing. Kentucky also has a stout defense that is one of the best in a conference where defense is optional at the moment.
Missouri, on the other hand, after beating then-No. 17 LSU, had its game last week against Vanderbilt canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing. In the win over the defending national champions, Missouri may have found its quarterback of the future. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns on the day, giving his team its first win of the season.
Missouri has not proved it can bring the performance it had against LSU on a consistent basis; therefore, I am going to take Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops' team. The defense will make the difference for the Wildcats when they pick up their third straight win.
Pick: Kentucky -5.5
No. 8 Penn State (-6.5) at Indiana (Total: 58.5)
With the Big Tech back, all betters should have at least one game from the conference on their Saturday card. Both Penn State and Indiana should be really fired up to play after having to wait for so long and watching other conferences play.
The Nittany Lions come into this season once again as a top-10 team, with hopes of making it to their first college football playoff. Penn State returns quarterback Sean Clifford this season to lead the offense. Clifford threw for 23 touchdowns while piling up over 2,600 yards in the air a season ago.
Traditionally, Indiana is a basketball school, but the Hoosiers football team has been on the come up the past few years. The Hoosiers will go with dual threat quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, who was their starter in 2018 before suffering a collarbone injury.
With both these teams having not played a game and a limited offseason schedule, this game, along with the other Big Ten games, could be wild. That being said, I will go with the Nittany Lions with the more experienced quarterback to try and make a statement before hosting No. 5 Ohio State on Halloween.
Pick: No. 8 Penn State (-6.5)
Last week, staff writer Andy Mayer went 1-2, nailing his bet-the-house pick of NC State -5, but he narrowly missed Miami -13 and picked wrong on Boston College +12 against VT.
2020 Wolfpack Wager Record: 5-7
Will Thornhill: 1-2
Camden Speight: 3-3
Andy Mayer: 1-2
Disclaimer: Gambling is a form of entertainment and can become addictive. If you think you have developed a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.