The No. 11 NC State rifle team competed in a virtual matchup against No. 8 Memphis on Jan. 30. The Wolfpack lost 4677-4648.
The rifle teams competed in separate locations and were scored accordingly at their respective sites, rather than meeting somewhere like a traditional matchup.
Redshirt freshman Travis Stockton scored the highest aggregate score for NC State once again, but placed fourth for the day with an 1167 score. He posted a 596 air rifle score, good for second on the day and is the fourth time in a row Stockton has scored a 595 or higher in a row.
Sophomore Makenzie Sheffield put up the best smallbore score of the day, shooting a 579. On the high scoring day, she also got 12th in air rifle with a 580 score, placing her ninth overall.
Freshman Ben Salas also had a solid day, scoring a personal best 574 on smallbore, good for seventh on the day and second for the team. Salas scored eighth on the day with his aggregate score.
Freshman Lauren Crossley scored a career high score in air rifle and aggregate score. Crossley scored a 573 in air rifle, good for eighth on the day, and a 1154 aggregate score, good for 11th.
NC State has one more match against Akron before the NCAA Qualifiers. The match against Akron will be on Feb. 13. The NCAA qualifiers will start on Feb. 20.