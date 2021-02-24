The NC State softball team will take the mound against Gardner-Webb this coming weekend in a four-game series that includes a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) impressed in its first six games of ACC action. Meanwhile, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have had their first seven games of the season canceled, making this weekend's matchup their opener.
While Gardner-Webb might be from a mid-major conference, the team is certainly no slouch. The Runnin’ Bulldogs compiled a 24-5 record in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the team was picked to finish first in the preseason Big South, and for good reason.
The team returns much of the production from the successful 2020 campaign, including Preseason Pitcher of the Year Brooke Perry. Perry compiled an 11-3 record as a starter in 2020, striking out 104 batters in 88.0 innings to compile an ERA of 1.75. Gardner-Webb also returns center fielder/shortstop player Weslyn Almond, who led the league in batting average (.488), second baseman Trinity Sterrett, who led the league in stolen bases, and pitcher/first baseman Andrea Lyon, who led the league in RBIs.
Like Gardner-Webb, NC State enjoyed a successful start to the season before the global sports shutdown in March 2020. The Wolfpack compiled a 19-6 start to the season, including a 3-0 record in ACC play. This success has continued into 2021, compiling a 4-2 record against only ACC opponents last weekend.
Clutch hitting has been a big part of the early-season wins, as NC State scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off Boston College in its most recent win. The team has an overall slugging percentage of .548 and has already hit 12 home runs.
The Wolfpack defense has also been stout, led by redshirt senior pitcher Abby Trahan. Trahan has compiled a 3-1 record and 2.58 ERA, while striking out 22 batters through five games. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester has also impressed, compiling a 1.45 ERA through five games and striking out 19 batters.
Gardner-Webb provides another early-season opportunity for NC State. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are a quality opponent, and the Wolfpack will have to be well prepared to win this weekend's games. Still, NC State returns a lot of weapons from the successful 2020 campaign.
If the Wolfpack continues to swing for the fences as a part of head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift’s home run mindset and continue the strong pitching performances, it can walk away with a weekend series win.
Friday's game will start at 3 p.m., Saturday’s doubleheader games will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, and Sunday’s matchup will begin at noon. All games will be played at Dail Softball Stadium and will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.