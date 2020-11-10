NC State men’s basketball announced its schedule for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday morning. The team will open the season with two games in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational before playing four additional nonconference games, including Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and UConn, which is not on the schedule but has been confirmed by head coach Kevin Keatts on Twitter. The team will start its ACC schedule on the road at Louisville on Dec. 16.
Let's Get Started‼️🚨 2020-21 Schedule is Here 🚨 pic.twitter.com/la7UDZC8A8— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 10, 2020
The Wolfpack’s first home ACC game will be against UNC-Chapel Hill on Dec. 22, the first time the two have played before New Year’s Day since 1979.
The team’s final ACC game of the season will be at home against Virginia Tech on March 5 or 6.
The ACC Tournament is set for March 9-13 in Washington, D.C.