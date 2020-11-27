After a nail-biting win last week against the then-undefeated Liberty Flames, NC State will end its home streak and travel to Syracuse’s Carrier Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange, a struggling team hungry to win some games.
NC State’s offense was able to pull off a huge win against Liberty, all thanks to its defense. If the Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3 ACC) wants to continue its winning streak, the offense needs to step up and put some points on the board, which it should have ample opportunity to do against this Syracuse defense this week.
Secondary
The Syracuse secondary has taken a huge hit this year, losing two starters from its 2019 season. In addition to that, the Orange has been making adjustments to the defense under its new defensive coordinator Tony White. With a lot of new changes, this secondary is not as strong as in years past.
Carrying the secondary and standing as one of the leaders for defensive backs is redshirt freshman Garrett Williams. Even with the team’s lackluster season, Williams has been able to pick up 52 tackles this year, as well as one sack and two interceptions.
Linebackers
Another position group taking a hit this season has been the Syracuse linebackers. After losing two experienced linebackers to the transfer portal in Juan Wallace and Kadeem Trotter, the position once again is struggling to get in the groove of things.
However, sophomore Mikel Jones has stood up this season with 60 tackles, leading not only the linebackers, but the whole defense as well. Jones has also forced three fumbles, including one against the then-No.1 Clemson Tigers, and come up with three interceptions,
Defensive Line
The Orange D-line has put on a pretty decent performance this season, with 18 sacks in its nine games. Unlike the other positions in this team, the D-line has a group of veteran players here to help hold up the rest of the defense.
The biggest threat to NC State’s quarterbacks will be redshirt senior Josh Black, who helps lead the defensive line with two sacks and one interception. Alongside Black stands senior Kingsley Jonathan, who has also tallied up two sacks this season.
While NC State should not have a problem dismantling this young and developing defense, the Pack’s offense still needs to put its best foot forward to secure the victory. It might not be this year, but once the Orange gets its defense all set in place, it could pose as a large threat in the conference.