The NC State rifle team scored 4666 total points, good for ninth place in the country in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 20. The aggregate small bore score of 2319 tied the fifth-best score for the program all time, and its point total tied for the ninth-best score in school history.
Four athletes recorded personal bests in small bore, led by sophomore Makenzie Sheffield, who had a score of 585. Sheffield also scored an impressive 582 on air rifle.
Freshman Roman Karadsheh had the best day of his career, setting personal bests in all three categories: 577 on small bore, 591 on air rifle and 1168 aggregate score. His air rifle and aggregate scores were the best for the Pack. His 591 air rifle score was especially impressive, posting a 100 series and two 99 series.
Smallbore - 2319!!Sheffield - 585Burrow - 579Stockton - 578Karadsheh - 577Crossley - 576Torrence - 576— NC State Rifle (@packrifle) February 20, 2021
Redshirt freshman Travis Stockton, who has been on fire all season, scored a 578 on small bore and 583 on air rifle. His aggregate of 1161, while impressive, was only the fifth-best for the Pack.
Sophomore Addy Burrow continued to stay high in scores, gathering a 579 on small bore, 585 on air rifle and an 1164 aggregate. Her small bore and aggregate scores were good for second and third, respectively, for NC State.
Freshman Ben Salas tied his personal-best 576 on small bore, which was the sixth best for the team. He ended with an aggregate score of 1155, sixth best for the team as well.
The team now waits for final results to hear if it qualified for the NCAA Championships as individuals and/or as a team. Decisions will come out Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.