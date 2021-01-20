After opting out of the fall season due to roster limitations, the NC State women’s soccer team is set for an eight-game spring schedule. The Wolfpack will open its season at home against Old Dominion on Feb. 7.
The Pack will play a total of five home games — three at Dail Soccer Field and two at WakeMed Soccer Park — two away games and one at a neutral site, mainly facing schools from North Carolina and Virginia, before ending the season with a game against Boston College. General fans will not be able to attend home games, according to the release.
Our 2021 spring schedule is HERE. 📰https://t.co/shKXEshFSa pic.twitter.com/E7oViifEAI— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) January 19, 2021
Although the Wolfpack is set to face three ACC opponents — Wake Forest on March 20, UNC-Chapel Hill on March 26 and Boston College on April 17 — all three games will be considered nonconference games.
"We're excited to play some games this spring since we haven't been on the field for a competitive game since last February," said head coach Tim Santoro in a press release. "This is an important step as we prepare for the fall and welcome in 12 new players to join our returning group. The small group we have this spring will get a lot of minutes and, if all goes as planned, should be very beneficial."
The Wolfpack currently has 21 players listed on its spring roster, with a mix of familiar faces and new players making up the group. Included on the roster are the three returning international players: senior defender Lulu Guttenberger, junior midfielder Toni Starova and freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezaretta, who did not return in the fall.
In addition to Echezaretta, five other freshmen are listed on the spring roster, and the eight-game schedule should provide valuable minutes to these young players ahead of ACC competition in the fall.
Broadcast information for the games will be available at a later date, according to the release.