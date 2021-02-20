NC State track and field finished off the indoor regular season Feb. 19-20 with two meets at the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Virginia and the Camel City Invite in Winston-Salem.
Virginia Tech Challenge
NC State notched four podium spots at this meet with the Pack women securing three and the men securing one.
Redshirt junior Mikieja Covington topped the women’s 60-meter hurdle event with her season-best time of 8.67.
The field events proved more successful for the Pack. Senior Michelle Cobb topped her event, the women’s triple jump, with her season-best jump of 13.17 meters. In the women’s weight throw, junior Kayla Beasley came in third, throwing for 16.85 meters, and sophomore Emily Shain finished ninth, throwing for 14.48 meters. Junior Timara Chapman ended in seventh in the women’s long jump with 5.31 meters.
For the Pack men, sophomore Chris Alexander came in second in the triple jump with 15.42 meters.
Camel City Invite
The Pack women secured four podium spots at the Camel City Invite.
In the women’s distance medley relay, freshman Katelyn Tuohy, senior Alexis Postell, redshirt senior Anna Vess and graduate student Elly Henes came in second with a time of 11:15.90, notching the second-best time in the ACC this season.
Junior Hannah Steelman recorded a time of 9:05.33 for second place in the women’s elite 3000-meter run, while Tuohy came in ninth with a 9:19.67, the sixth highest in the ACC.
In the women’s elite mile race, Henes notched ninth place with a 4:42.02, the second-highest time in the ACC. Junior Savannah Shaw secured third place in the women’s mile with a 4:42.38, as well as securing third place in the conference. Vess also placed in this event with a time of 4:50.73 to give her fifth place.
Sophomore Kelsey Chmiel ran in the women’s 5000-meter race and came in second with a time of 15:58.22, the third best in the ACC this season.
NC State track and field now looks to the ACC Indoor Championships Feb. 25-27 in Clemson, South Carolina.