NC State baseball has canceled this weekend’s three-game series against Duke at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park due to a positive COVID-19 case within the NC State program. With contract tracing measures, the team will temporarily pause all activities.
According to the press release, the two teams could find time to make up the series or NC State could find an extra opponent later in the year if possible.
NC State is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, March 16 in Conway, South Carolina, before hosting Louisville for a three-game set March 19-21.