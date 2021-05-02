The NC State baseball team defeated Wake Forest on the road 15-8 Sunday, May 2 to clinch the series over the Demon Deacons. After trailing 2-0 early, the Wolfpack scored 12 runs over four innings to leave victorious in Winston Salem.
The Wolfpack (22-14, 14-13 ACC) piled up 20 hits against the Wake Forest (15-22, 7-19 ACC) pitching staff. NC State had seven players with multiple hits and were led by sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (4-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI) who hit two home runs.
Wake Forest opened the scoring with back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning from Bobby Seymour and Chris Lanzilli.
NC State responded in the third inning scoring three runs. Back-to-back RBI singles from McDonough and junior left fielder Jonny Butler (3-6, RBI), plus a passed ball gave the Wolfpack the lead.
The Wolfpack kept the runs coming with three runs again in the fourth inning. The first two runs came off a home run from junior first baseman Austin Murr (3-5, HR, 2 RBI) while the other run was on an RBI single to left field from sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (2-6, 2 RBI).
T4 | Ladies and gentlemen, @amurr13 HAS LEFT THE PARK! 📺https://t.co/ZZcfSDpE4qNCSU 5, WF 2 pic.twitter.com/kmHGizy1DH— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2021
After being shutout in the fifth inning, a six-run sixth inning sealed the game for NC State. The big inning was highlighted by a two-run home run from McDonough and a three-run home run from junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum (1-5, HR, 3 RBI). The other run scored on an RBI triple to center field from Tresh.
The Demon Deacons did not quit as they scored three runs of their own in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Michael Turconi hit a solo shot to left field then later in the inning, Wake Forest scored runs on two fielder’s choice plays.
In the seventh inning, McDonough hit another home run. This one a solo shot to center field to give the Wolfpack a 13-5 lead.
A TWO-HOMER DAY FOR @tm_mcdonough!!📺https://t.co/ZZcfSDHft0NCSU 13, WF 5 pic.twitter.com/uAT6GOU0Fk— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2021
Wake Forest continued to battle as Seymour and Lanzilli hit back-to-back home runs for the second time during the game. The first was a two-run shot and the latter was a solo bomb to get the Demon Deacons within five runs.
The Wolfpack extended its lead again, this time to 15-8 on an RBI single from sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik (2-4, RBI, BB) and an infield error in the eighth inning.
The Wolfpack will be back in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Doak Field for a nonconference game against Elon. The game will be on ACC Network Extra. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates.