The NC State men’s golf team captured its third consecutive team championship with a first-place finish at the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. The Wolfpack’s team score was 18-under par, which won the tournament by two shots.
For the second consecutive tournament, graduate Benjamin Shipp took home the individual title. He finished the weekend at 11-under par with an opening round of 71 then back-to-back 67s in the final two rounds. Shipp secured the win with a clutch birdie on hole 18 to capture the win by one shot.
As a team, the Wolfpack had three golfers finish in the top-25 at Bulls Bay, which helped it secure the win against a tough field. NC State made its biggest jump from round one to round two, going from sixth place to a tie for first place. All players shot even par or better on the second day.
Finishing tied for fifth was Wolfpack sophomore Max Steinlechner at 6-under par. All three rounds for him were under par with his best being a 3-under par 69 in round two. This was his fourth consecutive top-five finish dating back to the tournament at Pinehurst No. 2.
Next up for the NC State was sophomore Carter Graf, with a score of even par which had him tied for 23rd place on the leaderboard. He was consistent all weekend, posting 72s each day of the tournament.
Graduate Christian Salzer finished tied for 33rd place with a score of 2-over par. His best round of the weekend was a 2-under par 70 in round two.
Rounding out the starting five for NC State was junior Easton Paxton finishing at 3-over par and tied 38th place. His best round of the weekend was a 70 in the second round as well.
Freshman Nick Matthews competed as an independent and shot 11-over par. He ended the tournament positively with a round at even par.
NC State will look to keep its winning ways going when it hosts the Stitch Intercollegiate at MacGregor Downs in Cary April 9-10.