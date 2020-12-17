WBBvsMiami_CoachesShake_NF.jpg

Head coach Wes Moore shakes hands with head coach Katie Meier prior to the 70-68 win over No. 15 Miami in Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday, March 3.

 Nick Faulkner

The No. 4 NC State women’s basketball team is now scheduled to host the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, Dec. 20 following a schedule change. The game will tip off at noon inside Reynolds Coliseum.

NC State was originally scheduled to play Duke this weekend, but COVID-19 complications within the Duke program forced the game to be delayed. 

According to the statement from NC State, Miami also had an opening for this weekend after positive COVID-19 results appeared in Louisville’s program, forcing their game to be delayed.

The game will be viewable on ACC Network Extra.

