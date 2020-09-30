Welcome to the second week of Wolfpack Wager. We are going through three of the best picks from college football’s week five. This week’s NC State-Pittsburgh had some tough lines, but Virginia Tech and Navy should cover easily this week.
NC State at Pittsburgh (-14) (Total: 47)
Simply put, I don’t see any way NC State can win this game. The Pack has given up 87 points in two games, and the offense looked completely flat against Virginia Tech last week. However, 14 points is a really big spread, and although the Panthers want to play a low-scoring game, they will probably score a lot.
Pack offensive coordinator Tim Beck came out strong against Wake Forest, scoring 45 points, but redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman struggled against a better Hokies defense. When redshirt sophomore Devin Leary came in, the ball moved a lot better. Expect Beck to have a better game plan in place with a more dangerous arm on the field. NC State won't be able to stop most teams this year, and I think the offense puts up close to 20 points.
I don’t feel super strongly about one way or the other, for the spread or the total, but since I have to pick something, I’ll go with the over 47.
Pick: Over 47
Virginia Tech (-10.5) at Duke
All NC State fans saw what the Hokies did to NC State last Saturday, and now they have a chance to do it to a similarly bad Duke team. The Blue Devils are 0-3 against Notre Dame, Boston College and Virginia, failing to score more than 20 points so far this season.
Virginia Tech has the momentum, and if Duke continues to turn the ball over, there is no way it keeps up. The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times in three games, compared to the Hokies, who did not turn the ball over against the Pack.
Also, Virginia Tech had to play its third-string quarterback for most of its first game. If either of the first two come back, the Hokies might be even better than its initial public outing. Virginia Tech wins the turnover battle by three and wins by two touchdowns.
Pick: VT -10.5
Navy (-7) at Air Force
This is quite an interesting game with a lot of story lines, but it all goes to the same conclusion in my head.
Navy got smoked 55-3 in its home opener to BYU and went down 24-0 at the half against Tulane last week. I know that doesn’t seem like a team you’d want to bet on, but Navy outscored the Green Wave 27-0 in the second half to steal a win.
Air Force, on the other hand, is going into its very first game. In fact, Navy is the first of two games it has scheduled this season. There is no way will be able to keep up with a team that has played two games and has the momentum.
Pick: Navy -7
Staff writer Will Thornhill went 1-2 last week, guessing completely wrong on NC State and narrowly losing Army’s +13.5 line, but getting Virginia -5.5 correct.
Disclaimer: Gambling is a form of entertainment and can become addictive. If you think you have developed a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.