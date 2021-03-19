The NC State volleyball team beat the Clemson Tigers in straight sets on Friday, March 19 for the team’s second straight win, pushing the team’s overall record to 7-7. With five more matches in the season, this victory to push the Pack to .500 was critical.
The Wolfpack (7-7, 6-7 ACC) won its only match against the Tigers (10-8, 4-7 ACC) of the season and has now won two straight matches after losing three straight.
“After what happened last week, I was just focused on blocking and hitting at every ball,” said junior middle blocker Pam Chukwujekwu. “I feel like we take what we’ve learned from the previous game and apply it during practice, so we’re ready for the next week.”
NC State started the first set slowly, allowing a 9-3 run from the Tigers. The first serve for the Pack ended in a service error and similar errors would plague the team all match. Then, the Pack took an 8-2 run to tie the set, and then scored two more to go up 13-11. The Pack and the Tigers kept going until NC State developed a similar 8-3 run to close out the set 25-20.
“Started a little slow in the first set,” said associate head coach Megan Wargo-Kearney. “We weren’t following our game plan right away… Once we got over that, then I think we were pretty good after that first set.”
The second set saw the Wolfpack up 6-3 until a five-point streak from the Tigers put Clemon up 8-6. It wasn’t until the Wolfpack put on its own five-point streak that it gained the lead back at 18-14. NC State would close the set on a 4-1 run to win 25-20.
Senior outside hitter Melissa Evans led the team in kills with 15 and also had a .500 kill percentage. Continuously providing offense for the Pack, she was all over the floor and kept Clemson on its toes when the ball was set to her.
“We took care of receiving tonight, you don’t really see those numbers on a box score, but we were much better,” Wargo-Kearney said. “Balls that our setters can set, sets all of our options.”
The final set stayed close, with 10 total ties before the Pack finally pulled away with four straight points to lead 15-12. Clemson brought the score within one a few times, but finally caught up and overtook the lead at 23-22. However, an overturned call in NC State’s favor tied the game back up at 23-23. Two more points and the Wolfpack won the set and the match.
Chukwujekwu had nine kills and only one service error, but her most impressive feat was her .818 kill percentage. She consistently hit the ball in the right spots, attacking the Tigers with powerful shots.
“One of the biggest things was our middle performance tonight,” Wargo-Kearney said. “[Freshman middle blocker] Riley Shaak had five kills on 10 swings and no errors, [Chukwujekwu] had nine kills and one error on 11 swings, so that’s a pretty good night out of the middle.”
One of the biggest areas that the Pack will look to clean up going forward is serving as it committed 16 service errors on the night, many of which kept the team from pulling ahead to bigger leads against the Tigers.
“We missed over 20% of our serves on the night, so think about what our scores could be if we didn’t miss 20% of our serves,” Wargo-Kearney said. “You’d swear we never work on serving, and we work on serving every day… Still lots of work to do.”
With five matches left, the Pack is trying to start playing its best at the end of the season.
“It all comes back to our vision of being a really good receiving team and being a really good serving team,” Wargo-Kearney said. “We took care of receiving a lot better tonight… For sure we’ve got to go back to the drawing board a little bit on our serve. Blocking wise, we out-blocked [Clemson] -- I don’t know that we’ve done that very often.”
NC State will stay home and go against the Boston College Eagles on Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. The Pack and the Eagles always have a tight matchup, and the match will be available on ACCNX.