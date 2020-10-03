The NC State men’s soccer team (0-2-0) continued its ACC play Saturday with a 4-1 loss against No.1 ranked Wake Forest (2-0-0).
The Wolfpack had a strong start against the Demon Deacons, keeping the game scoreless for the majority of the half, but Wake Forest was able to take the lead in the 36th minute.
However, NC State got the chance to tie the game in the 44th minute after junior midfielder Alex Hernandez was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Redshirt sophomore AJ Seals took the penalty kick for NC State, aiming left and resulting in a tip from Wake Forest’s goalkeeper. Luckily junior defender Alex Bautista was ready for the rebound, putting the ball into the back of the net leaving NC State and Wake Forest tied at half.
Despite its strong efforts and various shots, the Wolfpack was unable to score, and did not answer any of the Demon Deacons goals.
Wake Forest’s lead-taking goal came in the 46th minute, seconds after the second half started, and continued until the final whistle.
The Demon Deacons’ third and fourth goals came back-to-back, in the 70th and the 71st minute, giving Wake a three-goal victory.
Wake Forest has consistently been a powerhouse in soccer, ranking in the top 10 in the country for 48 weeks straight, according to the United Coaches poll.
NC State last beat Wake Forest in 2005, continuing a 15-year losing streak to the Demon Deacons. The Wolfpack most recently grabbed a tie from Wake Forest in 2015.
But after this tough loss, the Wolfpack will have the ability to face Wake Forest again Nov. 3 on its own turf, having this experience under their belt.
Until then, NC State will continue their ACC play on Friday evening as they take on Duke in a rematch at home, and will be looking for its first win of the season.